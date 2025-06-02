A juvenile was arrested soon after and is still being held in police custody. The roads in the immediate area were closed for more than three days while forensic teams collected evidence.
But, in an update issued on Monday, a police spokesman said: ‘I can confirm that the roads at Close Drean / Close Ollay in Ramsey are now open, and we have significantly reduced our cordons.
Chief Constable Russ Foster provided an update on Friday during which he named Chrsitopher as the victim.
He said: ‘Our thoughts, heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy with the family and loved ones during this extremely sad and incredibly difficult time.
‘Specialist officers are supporting Christopher’s family and will continue to do so throughout the investigation.
‘Christopher was found collapsed and, despite the valiant efforts of members of the public, our officers, the fire and rescue service and paramedics, they were unable to save Christopher.
Mr Foster said that, while Christopher died at the scene, the cause of death will be determined following a postmortem by a Home Office pathologist.
Police are continuing to appeal for information and to send any footage and other evidence directly to the investigation team or through the public online portal set up at: https://mipp.police.uk.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Meanwhile, a JustGiving page has been set up for Christopher’s family to cover funeral costs which has so far raised more than £13,000.