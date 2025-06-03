There was a large police presence and heightened security round Douglas Court House as the youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, made his first court appearance after being charged with the offence.
The boy was arrested a short time after and remained in police custody until he was charged on Monday afternoon.
Addressing a packed public gallery today, Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said: ‘I understand emotions and tensions are running high but anyone who does not respect the court will be removed.’
The youth appeared by live video link and only spoke to confirm his name and made no plea. For the duration of the hearing, the youngster, where a blue t-shirt, leaned his head on his hand and remained still.
Prosecutor Kathryn Johnson told the court she was hoping for an early committal hearing which should take place within six weeks.
There was no application for bail and the boy was remanded at a secure unit. He will appear at the juvenile again on Wednesday.