It is not an easy thing to distil down a fairly lengthy Dickens novel with a wealth of rich characters into a two-hour stage show, told almost completely through musical numbers.
That was the genius of Lionel Bart who won a Tony Award for Best Original Score and six Academy Awards with the film version.
The musical numbers have become classics in their own right, which meant it was a daunting prospect for the cast to reinterpret them, while also a joy for the audience to hear all these songs again.
The character of Nancy is probably the principal singing role and Victoria McLauchlan not only has the vocal talent but also the energy required to lead the ensemble in the rousing ‘Oom-Pah-Pah’ as well as the ability to portray all the yearning of ‘As Long as He Needs Me’.
When it comes to all round performance, I have to single out Mark Dougherty’s portrayal of Fagin who caught the ‘not entirely bad’ nuance of the old rascal’s character. Also, Thomas McAleer as the Artful Dodger was another standout performance.
Thomas is one of two boys playing the role during the production with the other being William Cowley.
There are also two Olivers: Morgan Smith and, the one I saw, Parker Kissack.
Parker is just the right mix of endearing and spirited: a real achievement considering it is his first time on the Gaiety stage.
And I mustn’t forget the real villain of the piece, Jonathon Sleight as Bill Sykes, who was a suitably dark and scary presence.
The professional stage set had been hired from a previous production in London and was designed to move the story from the workhouse to central London, Fagin’s Den, Mr Brownlow’s house and London Bridge.
The choreography was terrific, the big numbers like ‘Consider Yourself’ performed with energy and enthusiasm not only by the adults in the company but also the younger members of the cast.