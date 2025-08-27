T-Fest, due to take place on Saturday 30 August, was set to feature the world’s largest unofficial T-Rex race. People had registered to wear inflatable dinosaur suits and race across Peel, following the popularity of last year’s event.
Phil Quirk, organiser of Expedition Limitless and T-Fest, said ahead of the decision: ‘The T-Rex Run was one of the island’s most joyful events last year, and this year is set to be even bigger. We can’t wait to see Peel filled with roaring dinos.’
Alongside the dinosaur races for adults and children, the programme had included the World Brownie Mile Championships, food and drink stalls, family games and evening music from DJ Trex.
T-Fest forms part of Expedition Limitless 2026, a fundraising effort aiming to raise £200,000 for The Children’s Centre and Rebecca House Children’s Hospice.
In Port Erin, organisers announced the cancellation of the Three-Legged Race planned for Sunday 7 September at Ballakilley Park. The event, organised with SportErin and supported by Tandem Corporate Services, was called off after limited interest.
A statement said: ‘Unfortunately due to lack of interest, we have made the sad decision to cancel the upcoming Three-Legged Race event. All participants have been contacted and refunded.’
Junior rugby training with PDMS Southern Nomads RUFC will still go ahead at the park on the same day from 2pm.