This was the terrifying moment a group of young children risked their lives playing chicken on the railway tracks at Port Erin.
The three reckless youngsters were spotted standing defiantly on the track as the evening dining train approached the station.
Two of the children, including one very young girl, headed for safety but the older boy stood his ground a second or two longer, only getting off the track once the vintage steam locomotive had passed the level crossing at Droghadfayle Road.
It would have been slowing down as it neared the station and would likely have been able to stop in time.
Nevertheless, Isle of Man Railways said it was a concerning situation and worrying that children were playing on the tracks without supervision.
The incident happened at around 8.15pm on Friday on the pedestrian crossing over the tracks leading to Athol Park.
Railways chief engineer Andrew Cowie said: ‘Despite our campaign to warn members of the public of the inherent of railway crossings, it is very worrying that these children appear to be present in the vicinity of a moving train without supervision.
‘Whilst the station master monitors the Athol Park crossing during the day, this was a much later evening dining train, and one would expect there to be few young children in the park.
‘The train would be slowing down for the approach to the station and our vigilant and experienced loco drivers are always alert for issues on the track. Nonetheless, this appears to be a concerning situation.
‘We would ask that any members of the public observing such behaviour should notify the train guard or driver as soon it is safe to do so.’