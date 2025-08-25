The island’s 11th Manx Bard has been inaugurated at a ceremony in Colby.
The Bardship was created to foster an appreciation of poetry and to promote the Isle of Man at public events. Holders are invited to write poems for occasions, attend community gatherings and develop their own initiatives.
Mr Chambers said: ‘It is an immense honour and privilege to not only follow in the footsteps of the first Manx Bard, T. E. Brown, but other Bards have preceded me, all of whom have taken on the challenge in different ways.
‘I am interested in voices and stories, whether past or present, and I am looking forward to telling some of the stories of the Isle of Man.’
Bridge Carter, founder of the Manx Bard, welcomed the new appointee. She said: ‘We congratulate and welcome Bradley as the 11th holder of the prestigious post of Manx Bard and look forward to him taking the Bardship in new directions.
‘We had a high standard of entries and the shortlisted poets were all impressive, leaving judges with a difficult task. This demonstrates that poetry is thriving in the Isle of Man.’
Outgoing Bard Ms Kennaugh reflected on her year in the role. She said: ‘Sharing my passion in my capacity as Manx Bard has been a joy, and this role has deepened my love for writing and expanded my creative horizons.’
The inauguration was held at Moorhouse Farm, Colby, with a barn transformed for the occasion by kind permission of Paul Costain CP and his family.
Among the guests were His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, the Mayor of Douglas Councillor Steven Crellin, chair of Culture Vannin Chris Thomas MHK and Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover.
Entertainment included bagpipes from Sharon Christian and harp music from Resa Brown. The event was compered by Phil Gawne and featured performances from several former Manx Bards as well as current Youth Bard Ellie Reynolds.
Cori Philips recited a poem by T. E. Brown before leading a light-hearted Manx quiz, while the occasion also included music and readings by other performers connected to the Bard tradition.
The Manx Bard is sponsored by the Isle of Man Arts Council and supported by Culture Vannin. Now in its 11th year, the title has become a fixture of the Isle of Man’s cultural calendar.