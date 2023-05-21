More than 1,000 people headed to Poulsom Park on Sunday afternoon for the annual Picnic in the Park event.
The fun day, organised by Castletown Festival, featured children’s races and entertainment, dog classes, live music, stalls, crazy golf, a chance to ride on the Sunshine Express train and the Frog Frolic.
Castletown Festival committee chairman Rachael Harland told Island Life: ‘It was a fantastic day and the weather matched it. There were happy faces everywhere.’
Castle Rushen High School student Lily McLoughlin-Lowey, 15, was named this year’s Festival Queen.
She was presented with a sash and a tiara as well as a chocolate trophy.
Lily will lead Castletown Festival’s fancy dress procession, which takes place on Saturday, August 5.
The sports races culminated in a tug of war competition, which was won – for the second year running – by team Iron Men.
And dogs wagged their tails and fluffed up their coats for a series of competitions.
Entertainment was provided by Bally Cashtal Brass and Brendan McLaughlin.
The Frog Frolic saw firefighters tip hundreds of green rubber frogs into the Silverburn river.
David Blackburn was at the finish line to watch his duck, number 497, win the race and £150 in cash.
Rachael thanked everyone who helped make the event a success.