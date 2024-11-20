Rushen Heritage Trust’s (RHT) season of talks is set to continue in December with ‘Amateurs Can’t Run a Museum: 24 years of the Manx Aviation & Military Museum’.
Museum Director Ivor Ramsden’s illustrated talk will chart the history of the museum, which has grown to become one of the island's most successful and highly rated attractions.
Ivor said: ‘I will be revealing some of the museum’s more unusual exhibits, some of which are not yet on display.
‘I’ll argue that maybe, after all, amateurs can run a museum!’.
Tickets cost £7 (or £5 for Friends of RHT) and are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/isle-of-man/erin-arts-centre or in-person from Erin Arts Centre, Bridge Bookshop (cash only) and Rushen Heritage Centre in Port Erin.
Robert Graham, Chairman of RHT, said: ‘Our season got off to a fantastic start earlier this month with a packed Erin Arts Centre entertained with the world premiere of Romance of a River, produced by Arbory & Rushen Commissioners, which charts the history of Colby River.
‘We are delighted to welcome Ivor back for this season having previously dazzled us in 2020 with Heroes, Victims & Villains, which told the story of several Manxmen in World War I.’
Other talks set to take place in the coming months include:
• January 6 – Paul Costain – Fields of Time: Exploring Moorhouse Farm and the Isle of Man’s agricultural heritage
• February 3 – Julie Blackburn – Collinson House: A History of one of Port Erin's most iconic buildings
• March 3 – Allison Fox – Balladoole/Chapel Hill: 8,000 years of life and death
• April 7 – James Franklin – Folklore of Port St Mary Tickets for each talk will go on sale after the previous talk has taken place.