Two tall ships carrying crew of wounded, injured or sick veterans and serving personnel has sailed into Peel this week as part of the ‘Full Circle Expedition’.
Both of the ships are ‘traditionally rigged’ tall ships, called Spirit of Falmouth and Pellew.
A rotating team of 70 make up the crew, with their voyage coordinated by veteran sailing charity Turn to Starboard.
It is being completed in partnership with Invictus Games Birmingham and their aim is to raise £300,000 so that the charity can purchase another tall ship to support more veterans facing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), physical injury, isolation and loss of confidence.
Founded by Prince Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games is an international adaptive sporting event that uses competitive sport to support the recovery and rehabilitation of WIS service personnel and veterans, bringing together nations from around the world to share their journeys of resilience.
Full Circle set sail from Falmouth on March 17 and will travel anticlockwise around the UK, stopping at 22 ports in England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, before returning to Falmouth on June 11.
The voyage will carry the Invictus Games Flag around the UK, building momentum towards the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 one-year-to-go event at the NEC in July 2026.
Both ships are expected to dock in Peel for two days.
There, the Invictus Flag will be handed over to Peel and raised to honour the crew, local veterans and all of those competing at the Invictus Games.
Sally Terry, chief executive of Turn to Starboard said: ‘This expedition brings together two organisations committed to empowering veterans through challenge, camaraderie and community, each united in the belief that adventure can be truly transformative.
‘While Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 harnesses the spirit of sport to inspire recovery and rehabilitation, Turn to Starboard draws on the unique challenges of life at sea to rebuild confidence, restore purpose and help veterans navigate life with intention and fulfilment.’
The journey is divided into five legs, with a crew changeover for each one: Falmouth to Chatham, Chatham to Edinburgh, Edinburgh to Oban, Oban to Liverpool, and Liverpool back to Falmouth.
Paul Miller, Army veteran and skipper of Spirit of Falmouth, said: ‘Being part of this expedition fills me with real pride.
‘It has reminded me how far I’ve come in my own recovery and how much further we can all go together. Sailing the Invictus Games Flag around the UK is deeply meaningful.
‘It represents courage, determination and community - values that we must hold on to after military service ends.’
To follow the expedition on social media, visit www.turntostarboard.co.uk and www.invictusgames2027.org
To donate to Full Circle and help Turn to Starboard purchase another tall ship, so that the charity can support more veterans facing challenges such as PTSD, physical injury, isolation and loss of confidence. visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/t2sfullcircle