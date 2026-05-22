Out and about on my walks again, but with a question for you, whether a local or visitor to our lovely island.
Where is your favourite place on the Isle of Man, and why? Let me know!
Here are a couple of suggestions to start.
Those of us who live on our island all love to go to Peel for an ice cream, whatever the weather, or to enjoy fish and chips whilst admiring the view and keeping an eye out for seagulls.
How about some fresh seafood from the kiosk at the castle end of the promenade, or by the side of the castle on the pier for a tasty kipper bap? See a seal or two keeping an eye on the anglers and fishing boats, or, if you are really lucky, here or in Port Erin Bay you may catch a glimpse of Moonlight or Starlight, the bottlenose dolphins spotted together since 2019.
Moonlight is the female Manx-born calf of Starlight, who was a former member of the Moray Firth population of this beautiful species. She was first identified there in 1996 and has had three previous calves, but we are honoured that, whilst heavily pregnant, she discovered Isle of Man waters - a safe place with plenty of food - and here they have remained.
Immerse yourself in real history on St Patrick’s Isle in Peel, one of the most important historic and religious sites in the British Isles.
It is the largest and most complex heritage site on the island, enclosed within a 700m-long curtain wall, with almost two hectares of fortifications built over 700 years, together with the Cathedral of St German, built 800 years ago, where you can creep down the steps to the crypt.
Step back 1,000 years and visit St Patrick’s Church, or see the round tower built 900 years ago to provide protection against raiders.
Together with other volunteers, in May 2024 my daughter Sarah and I took part in the Breast Cancer Now fundraiser, sleeping overnight in the grounds of the castle - no tents, just under the stars.
Fortunately, we didn’t come into contact with the Moddey Dhoo, or black dog, which is said to haunt the isle, but it was absolutely freezing.
One black dog I’m always happy to see is the popular Black Dog Oven on East Quay, with fabulous pizzas topped with locally sourced ingredients, music and more. It opened in 2022 and is just around the corner from another popular venue, The Creek.
Indeed, Peel has a number of award-winning and popular pubs for your night out in the ‘Sunset City’.
Other popular events include the World Championship Viking Longboat Races on July 18, so don’t miss them.
Or there is the longest-running carnival on the island, with its grand parade, live Manx bands, local food offerings, and community stalls, so make a date for your diary this year: Sunday, August 2.
A newer event, but one fast growing in popularity, is the Manx May Day fire festival, Oie Voaldyn, which took place recently with hundreds enjoying the festivities. If you are at TT 2026, don’t miss TT Day in Peel and other events island-wide for your entertainment.
My most recent walk took me up Peel Hill and right along to Corrin’s Folly - a bit of a trek, but with fabulous views south and an interesting back story. Have you ever taken the walk?
The monument was built around 1806 by Thomas Corrin, who owned the land. Next to the monument he laid to rest his wife and two children in a small graveyard, with the graves marked out by pillars of stone.
My second suggestion for consideration as one of the best places on the Isle of Man is Port Erin.
The best way to get to Port Erin is via the Isle of Man Steam Railway, the longest narrow-gauge steam line in the British Isles - at fifteen and a half miles - still operating its original 19th-century locomotives and vintage wooden carriages.
The single-track journey rolls through the picturesque Manx countryside, offering views of farmland, sweeping coastal vistas, and calls at historic stations including Port Soderick, which is presently for sale and, as one of my favourite buildings, if I win the pools - is that still a thing? - I would love to live there, and Castletown, the ancient capital of Mann, a perfect stop-off for the historic town.
When you reach Port Erin, alongside a timeless sandy beach and fabulous sunsets are some great new additions, such as stand-up paddleboarding, where you can take a lesson or a tour of the coast with Port Erin Paddle Boards, including SUPFit and SUPYoga, as well as Europe’s first Twilight-Go experience.
How about exploring the dramatic cliffs, hidden coves, and marine life by kayak? Or experiencing the crystal-clear waters of the bay by snorkelling or diving? How about sailing and motor boating fun?
Something I would certainly like to try is the traditional wood-fired, glass-fronted beach sauna and sea swimming - or maybe just a quick plunge and then back to the sauna! The pretty beach huts and newly reinvigorated Cosy Nook Café look really tempting, as does Martha’s Kitchen with its home-cooked offerings, along with the other eateries around the village.
I recently attended a great gig by Ian Prowse at the Erin Arts Centre and, on the way, called in at the Falcon’s Nest for a pint.
What a magnificent view from the bar - the best I have ever seen. Another summer vibe is the Deep South Music Festival opposite the Bay Hotel, featuring 63 acts across ten consecutive nights during TT and 12 consecutive Saturdays for music, beach, and refreshment fans.
I didn’t know that Sheffield-born safe maker from Liverpool, William Milner, actually built the Falcon’s Nest, as well as constructing a row of six fishermen’s cottages on St Catherine’s Terrace.
One of my favourite walks is to Milner’s Tower on Bradda Head, which was built in 1871 and is uniquely designed, when viewed from above, in the shape of a key and lock to represent the philanthropist’s profession.
The monument was originally planned by villagers as a surprise to thank Milner for his generosity.
He found out about the construction shortly after it began.
Unfortunately, funds ran low, and Milner stepped in and financed the remainder of the building costs himself.
The tower remains open to the public, and excellent views looking south, or back towards the village, are available from Bradda Head.
More information about this and other elements of southern heritage can be found at www.rushenheritage.org, and more general island-wide information at www.visitisleofman.com.
- I am writing this in my hotel bedroom on a rainy night in Birmingham, back from a second night at a Christopher Cross gig, last night in Manchester.
I mention this as a couple of Manx people I spoke to before I left had not heard of him.
Think five Grammy Awards, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, five top-10 singles, and 10 million LPs sold.
Supported by Chris Difford of Squeeze, both acts were really good. Wherever I go chasing music, I always enjoy it, but my thoughts always turn to home.
Get in touch via the usual channels: [email protected], 07624 333974, online, or by post at 12 Manor Drive, Farmhill, IM2 2PA.