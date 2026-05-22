Manx National Heritage has opened a new visitor welcome hub at 1 Market Square in Castletown, aimed at promoting and supporting the island’s cultural and natural heritage.
Located in the centre of Castletown, the facility is intended to serve as a gateway for visitors seeking information about heritage sites and activities across the island, with the development also seeking to increase public engagement with the organisation’s conservation and educational work.
The building has also been redeveloped to showcase Manx National Heritage’s sites, collections and conservation projects. Exhibits and interpretation areas focus on the Isle of Man’s landscapes, history and cultural heritage, alongside information about ongoing preservation efforts undertaken by the charity.
The ground floor includes a visitor information and ticketing area where residents and tourists can purchase admission tickets for Manx National Heritage sites and travel tickets.
The space also contains a retail shop offering books, gifts and locally made products, with proceeds from purchases contributing to its heritage conservation work.
Manx National Heritage said the venue will also host a programme of small-scale events during quieter periods of the year, including workshops, creative activities and ‘Meet the Maker’ sessions designed to highlight local craftsmanship and culture.
A second phase of the project will involve converting the upper floor into self-contained office accommodation for approximately eight to ten people.
The charity added that the development is expected to support the local economy and increase footfall in the town centre.
Connie Lovel, Chief Executive, commented: ‘We are delighted to breathe new life into this important building in the heart of Castletown.
‘Designed to showcase the significance of the island’s heritage while enhancing the visitor experience and supporting the local community and economy, the refurbishment of 1 Market Square reflects Manx National Heritage’s ongoing commitment to preserving and promoting the island’s heritage, while adapting to the needs of today’s audiences and how visitors access information.
‘This development preserves the building’s historic character while delivering valuable new facilities for residents and visitors.’
Pauline Wall, MNH’s head of operations, added: ‘With a prime retail presence in the heart of Castletown, we aim to attract new visitors, reinvigorate public engagement with Manx National Heritage’s charitable mission and extend our offering in keeping with the Market Square’s already vibrant atmosphere.’
Board members at Castletown Town Commissioners visited the new venue on its first day of opening last week.
Vice-chairman John Cringle said: ‘The board would like to thank and congratulate Manx National Heritage for their vision, commitment and significant investment in turning a tired bank building into the focal point of our town centre.
‘The shop brings together an array of Manx producers with plans for craft workshops and a community space.’
Mrs Wall added: ‘There are still a few finishing touches to be completed over the coming weeks, but it was important for us to be open ahead of the TT.
‘We are delighted to have opened in time and look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to our new Heritage Hub.’