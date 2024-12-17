Christmas Live returned to the capital last week with a special show and performances on Douglas’ North Quay.
The popular Reverend Brown took to the stage to present the show, which featured the Salvation Army Band, a choir, sheep and a light show.
The evening featured a special nativity scene with Mary, Joseph, the shepherds, three wise men and angels (who were also spotted in the crowd), with Douglas Mayor Natalie Byron-Teare watching on in the crowd.
A spokesperson from Douglas City Council said: ‘A big, big thank you to everyone who made it down to Christmas Live on North Quay.
‘We must also say a special thank you to the one and only Reverend Brown for putting on another amazing show, and a massive thank you to all of the wonderful volunteers involved for making the event happen.
‘Thank you very much to Heron and Brearley Okell's Inns for very kindly letting us use their stage and providing staff to support the event, as well as everyone else involved in making the event happen.’