The Manx Ukulele Band are set to perform during a Summer Concert at Dalby Schoolrooms as part of a new fundraising initiative.
The band will perform at 2.30pm on Sunday, May 25 for approximately 45 minutes, followed by a tea in the Schoolrooms.
The tea will consist of a round of sandwiches, homemade cake, flapjacks and a cream scone, while there will also be a raffle to get involved with.
The concert will look to raise money for Dalby Church, which is in need of repair works.
The church had a funding application accepted to assist with the works, which is known as the ‘Give to go Green’ fund.
It will see any donation made to Dalby Church - within a six-week period - being matched by the Church of England, with the period of funding starting on Monday, May 5 and running until Monday, June 16.
The church will be looking to raise £7,000 in total across the six weeks, with further fundraising events to be announced in due course.
Minister Cheryl Cousins commented: ‘We have done a lot thanks to our ongoing programme of events through the Friends of Dalby Church.
‘So, you can imagine how we felt when we discovered that we’re meeting ourselves coming backwards!
‘A recent damp-proof survey said that we needed to redo basic work that we’d done 40 years ago, replacing and enlarging all the guttering and downpipes, and repointing in lime mortar where damp is again penetrating.
‘People have been so good to support us, so we decided this time to try for grant funding - we are very excited that our application has been accepted.’
Admission for next Sunday’s concert is £10 per person, and you can book by contacting Gilly on 844031.