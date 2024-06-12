The Red Hot Chilli Yessirs is a Manx cover band of one of the world’s most famous groups - the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.
The Yessirs are currently taking the island by storm, recently performing at the Bushy’s TT Village for the very first time as well as performing regularly at Noa Bakehouse and Jaks Bar and Steakhouse.
Here, Matt Parkes, Niall McCabe-O’Kelly, Jordan Kirk and George Quayle pick their top 10 favourite bands and solo artists.
1. RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS (OF COURSE)
We couldn’t really miss these guys off our list - without them, the Yessirs wouldn’t exist! What we love about the RHCP is how all of the members bring their own unique style to the band. The blend of Flea’s melodic bass lines, Smith’s funky drum grooves, and Frusciante’s striking guitar solos make for an incredible and memorable listening experience.
2. THE CHATS
Their high-octane songs provide thoughtful insights into problems faced in modern society, such as the sharp increase in tobacco prices or the devastating effects of online identity theft. We can’t get enough of them!
3. STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN
Somewhat of a ‘guitar hero’ for our own guitarist, Jordan. Stevie Ray Vaughan’s technical abilities, seamless flow, and in-your-face tone fused together perfectly, bringing blues music back into the mainstream and making it stick around.
4. AC/DC
The influence of AC/DC on the world of rock music cannot be argued. Their pounding drums, catchy driving riffs, iconic guitar solos, and Brian Johnson’s signature screeching vocals are a match made in heaven.
5. ALEX TURNER
An excellent example of a great modern songwriter. He boasts an impressive discography, including iconic hits from Arctic Monkeys and The Last Shadow Puppets. Our singer Niall’s personal favourite track is ‘Stuck on a Puzzle’.
6. JIMI HENDRIX
Renowned for his versatility between rhythmic phrasing and electric lead licks, Hendrix was certainly one-of-a-kind. We think his ability is best demonstrated in the song 'Power of Love’.
7. THE SMITHS
Despite what your opinion of Morrisey may be, his poetic and expressive lyrics in combination with Johnny Marr’s beautiful jangly guitar riffs have created several of the most iconic tracks to come out of Manchester in the 80s. Our drummer Matt always bangs on about them!
8. LED ZEPPELIN
Led Zeppelin is a truly legendary band, and their influence, style, and creativity cannot be denied - they have it all! If you're looking for a unique sound and iconic 70's hairstyles, look no further.
9. BRING ME THE HORIZON
We are most impressed by Bring Me The Horizon’s versatility as a band. Their sound has changed quite noticeably over the years, mostly due to lead vocalist Oli Sykes unfortunately rupturing his vocal cords. However, adversity hasn’t stopped them from still producing some incredible tracks.
10. MUSTARD SERVICE
Mustard Service is an American indie rock band who describe their music as ‘zest pop’. Their music is upbeat, fun, and an all-round feel-good experience. With summer just starting, we definitely recommend finding a spot for these guys in your playlists!