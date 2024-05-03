Sarah Maltby is the MHK for Douglas South, chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council and a mum-of-two.
She was part of the generation of people who grew up with Top of the Pops as a mainstay every week alongside trying to record her own mix tapes from the radio. In a classic Top 10 run down style she shares the songs that spark the strongest memories
10. JASON DONOVAN - TOO MANY BROKEN HEARTS
I was born in 1985 so I grew up with Kylie and Jason. When my sister Julie was born in 1990 I begged my parents to name her Kylie! Jason recently performed at the Villa and I was lucky to get a ticket to watch and when he played this track it took me straight back to the days where I was infatuated with the power couple of the time!
9. RED DRAGON FT BRIAN AND TONY GOLD - COMPLIMENTS GIRL
This song is forever ingrained on my memory for all the wrong reasons. Aged 12 I went on a school trip to France. I packed my Walkman and grabbed a cassette from the draw which I realised too late was a single of this song. The next 24 hour boat and coach ride went by very slowly but I think this is where my compulsive checking behaviour was born out of.
8. STATUS QUO- ROCKING ALL OVER THE WORLD
My Nanna lived on Groves Road in Pulrose so when Status Quo visited the Island we piled into her front bedroom to sneak a peak of the band who were playing at the Old Bowl. We couldn’t see much but the sound was magnificent and to this day this mighty song still reminds me of special times with my Nanna.
7. LEANN RIMES - HOW DO I LIVE
Lots of people will remember Graham and Danny from Guys and Dolls. Danny was such a fabulous character and would put on the best nights of Karaoke. Of course I would always get up and have a go but sadly the music would fade out shortly after the first minute of my rendition of How do I live had started!
6. DIONNE WARWICK - WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW
The Motown sound was a very big influence in the civil rights movement and demonstrated that promoting peace and love can achieve much more than segregation and oppression. A way of life I am very much aligned with.
5. PETE SEEGER - WE SHALL OVERCOME
Pete Seeger, Billy Bragg and Joe Hill became the soundtrack to my life when I was at University. I spent my formative working life representing my colleagues on employment issues and these songs certainly shaped my views on workers’ rights. We shall overcome feels very fitting to the world I belong to now.
4. PETE DOHERTY - MUSIC WHEN THE LIGHTS GO OUT
Pete speaks for a generation who, fuelled by rebellion, became victims of their own troubled thoughts. His music always reminds me to be humble for what I have and to be grateful for the people in my life who fight unseen and unspoken personal battles every day.
3. THE ROLLING STONES - SHINE A LIGHT
Shine a light reminds me that music connects souls forever. When I listen to it I am reminded of the challenges of maintaining a friendship especially as you get older. The lyric, ‘make every song your favourite tune’ fills me with hope that somewhere, someone else is also smiling and thinking of the good times.
2. THE BEATLES - IN MY LIFE
Maybe it is something about the pressure I am under now a days but I have far more thoughts about my own mortality than I ever did before. When the time comes this should be the one to be remembered.
1. THE BEE GEES - ELLAN VANNIN
The song that will always stop me in my tracks. For that reason alone it will always be my number one. It is also the song my son Stan asks me to sing, along with the Manx National Anthem, with him every night at bedtime!