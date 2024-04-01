John Gregory is a performer, music promoter and guitar teacher.
He has toured the British Isles three times with some of his blues heroes and has brought several of the world’s best acoustic musicians to the island over the past decade.
John has arranged for US act Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo to play three gigs in the island and will be opening the shows for them. In addition to his great passion for blues, John also enjoys many other styles of music. He is a dedicated record and CD collector.
Here are 10 albums that have inspired him - in no particular order.
1) MISSISSIPPI JOHN HURT - Live
The great Mississippi John Hurt - who died 10 years before I was born - changed my life in many ways. Hearing his music was a Eureka moment. My mission became to learn to play like him and it has led to many adventures with some great musicians.
2) BOB MARLEY AND THE WAILERS - Live!
I love everything Bob Marley did. The first line of the first song on this album, Trenchtown Rock, is one of the greatest lyrics of all time. ‘One good thing about music, when it hits you feel no pain’. Amen.
3) BOB DYLAN - Blood On The Tracks
This is a consistently brilliant album from start to finish with exceptional lyrics and brilliant imagery. Shelter From the Storm conjures up a nightmare environment but with a beautiful refrain: ‘Come in’, she said, ‘I’ll give you, shelter from the storm’.
4) DR JOHN - Gumbo
I love all the music of Dr John. I was so fortunate to see him live twice - once in New York and once in Liverpool. This album is a great homage to the incredible musical heritage of his home city, New Orleans.
5) THE BEACH BOYS - Pet Sounds
It may be an obvious one for some, but this is pretty much a perfect, heavenly album in every way. All the songs are exceptional! Caroline No is probably my current favourite.
6) THE VELVET UNDERGROUND - Loaded
Sweet Jane is up there with the songs I love the most - but the whole thing is great. True story: Lou once gave me the ‘thumbs up’ outside the Villa Marina.
7) BIG BILL BROONZY - Trouble in Mind
This is a compilation of music from late in Big Bill’s career. Broonzy, who died in 1958, is one of my big musical heroes and I got to play his guitar in Chicago in 2018 - what a day that was.
8) SPIRITUALIZED - Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space
I really love Spirtiualized’s first three albums in particular and Broken Heart, on this record, is the most moving piece of music I own. I saw them in Manchester when this album came out and many years later in Texas.
9) LUCINDA WILLIAMS - Car Wheels On A Gravel Road
This is another album that is near perfection from start to finish. Virtually every song is a classic and Lucinda’s mention of many southern cities in her songs take you right there. Amazing storytelling and music.
10) BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - Darkness on the Edge of Town
It is difficult to name my favourite Springsteen album - but this is definitely one of them. An incredible songwriter and the greatest live performer I have ever seen.