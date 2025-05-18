Representatives from some of the world’s leading law firms have travelled to the Isle of Man for a prestigious three-day summit.
Hosted in association with established Manx law practice, Corlett Bolton & Co, the Cicero International League of Lawyers conference welcomed legal professionals from countries from across Europe, Singapore, the USA and Canada.
With just one member from each jurisdiction, Corlett Bolton was invited to join the Cicero League of International Lawyers nine years ago.
The League meets twice a year in different locations around the globe to discuss and formulate professional and commercial ideas to assist member firms and their clients involved in international trade or services.
Delegates were officially welcomed with ‘welcome’ drinks and a meal at the Bradda Glen in Port Erin before Fynoderee Distillery in Ramsey hosted the conference the following day.
A range of presentations included a talk on the newly introduced training programme for island lawyers, the use of AI in law firms for HR and compliance purposes, predicting and mitigating risks in AI and the promotion of junior members of Cicero.
Sally Bolton, Director of Corlett Bolton, said: ‘We were thrilled to welcome friends and fellow members of Cicero, which has a list of lawyers with first-class reputations. It’s important that we both champion the Isle of Man to those from further afield and are able to offer the additional, and extremely valuable, international knowledge which we get from this network.
‘The conference and associated events provided a superb opportunity for our firm to network with other leading law firms from around the world, share legal expertise and showcase our beautiful Island.’
Visitors also had the opportunity to go on a tour of the distillery and sightseeing at various locations, including around Castle Rushen, to the Sound and the west of the island.
Delegates also took part in a black-tie gala dinner at the Talk of the Town restaurant in Douglas as part of the summit activities.
A spokesperson for Cicero, the League of International Lawyers, added: ‘A sincere thank you to Corlett Bolton & Co for organising such a seamless and engaging event in the Isle of Man.
‘The conference day was packed with insightful content and lively discussions but, of course, it is often during the dinners, walks and informal moments that the strongest friendships and connections are formed and this was the case once again.
‘That’s what makes Cicero so special, not just the professional collaboration but the enduring relationships built across borders.
‘We’re already looking forward to our next gathering, which will take place in Lisbon in Portugal.’
