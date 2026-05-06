A Douglas theatre group is preparing to bring a stage adaptation of a well-known British comedy to local audiences this summer.
The Service Players will stage The Good Life at the Gaiety Theatre for a three-night run from June 25 to June 27.
Adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams, the production follows suburban couple Tom and Barbara Good as they abandon conventional living in favour of self-sufficiency. Their attempts to grow food and rear livestock put them at odds with neighbours Jerry and Margot Leadbetter.
The play first toured the UK in 2021 and remains a popular adaptation of the original television sitcom, known for its humour and observations on modern life.
Barbara will be played by local actor Michelle Cain, a previous Best Actress winner at the MADF One Act Festival.
Tom will be portrayed by Alex Duncan, who trained at the National Youth Theatre and the Guildford School of Acting and has worked with organisations including the Royal Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare’s Globe and the National Theatre.
Speaking about the role, Alex said: ‘I have been watching and loving The Good Life since I was a small boy. To be able to be part of this beautiful show has come as such a joyful surprise, like a bolt of lightning on a clear day.’
Jerry and Margot Leadbetter will be played by John Walker and Lisa Smith.
Smith, a Service Players Life Member and former MADF Best Actress winner, takes on the role of Margot, whose disapproval of her neighbours’ unconventional lifestyle becomes a recurring source of comedy.
Walker, who has appeared in productions including Flare Path, Dad’s Army and A Doll’s House, plays Jerry, Margot’s more easy-going husband. The pair have previously appeared together in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Government House gardens.
Supporting roles will be played by Rachael Joughin, known for her lead performance in The Girl on the Train, and Juan Bridson, a long-standing figure in Manx theatre recognised for both comic and dramatic performances.
The production is directed by Toby Smith, who also serves as the society’s treasurer, assisted by vice-chair Kim Childs.
Toby said: ‘The Service Players have gained a well-deserved reputation for producing excellent, faithful and hugely enjoyable adaptations of TV sitcoms such as Fawlty Towers, Blackadder and Allo Allo.
‘Once again, audiences will see a hilarious homage to a British programme that holds a special place in many people’s hearts. It is an honour to direct this talented cast and watch them revive these much-loved characters. It will be a fantastic night out.’
The production will run nightly at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced from £19 to £23, are available through the VillaGaiety box office, the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal in Douglas and the Villa Marina.
To find out more or to book tickets, visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/the-good-life-the-service-players/
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