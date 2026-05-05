Fifteen-year-old River Kelly Brown, who is currently home educated, carried out the project after choosing to investigate an issue she felt strongly about.
A violin player and member of the Manx Youth Orchestra, River said music plays an important role in the island’s culture.
She said: ‘I’m in the Manx Youth Orchestra, and I feel music is an important part of our island’s culture.
‘I did a lot of research online, looking into the benefits of learning an instrument on children’s mental health, as well as annual government financial reports. I also used a Freedom of Information request on the percentage of school children receiving Music Service lessons, which was useful.
‘I also contacted the Music Service and all state primary schools asking about Music Service coverage, and set up an online survey for parents.’
Following her research, River launched a campaign calling for increased funding for the Manx Music Service for young people.
She said: ‘Learning an instrument is such a wonderful experience, and it’s always great when you meet someone else who plays one too. I personally have made many friends through music and would love to see others experience the same kind of camaraderie.’
The Music Service provides instrumental and vocal tuition in schools, aiming to give children opportunities to engage with music through lessons, workshops and concerts.
Specialist teachers offer tuition in guitar, woodwind, strings, brass, percussion and singing. A selection of instruments is available in primary schools, while all instruments are taught at secondary level.
River said one of the main things she discovered was that access to the service varied between schools.
‘The thing that surprised me most was that the service offered to schools was not uniform,’ she said.
‘Most of the schools that responded only offered peripatetic music tuition for certain instruments.
‘This might be due to a lack of funding, but also because parents may be unaware that music tuition is a service they can request.’
Applications for lessons are made through the Music Service website.
River also contacted several MHKs outlining her findings and explaining why she believed music education should be supported.
In her letter, she said music, particularly group performance, can support mental health and wellbeing, while learning an instrument can improve memory, coordination and social skills.
She also highlighted concerns over previous funding cuts, which she said had contributed to the closure of the Manx Youth Jazz Orchestra, the Manx Youth Choir and the intermediate section of the Manx Youth Orchestra.
River said she had received responses from Daphne Caine, Kate Lord-Brennan and Joney Faragher.
She added: ‘It’s so good that people are taking notice of this issue, as that’s always the first step on the road to change. But ultimately, what I’d love is for this to lead to an increase in funding for the Manx Music Service.’