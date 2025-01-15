The Cloideryn Northern Theatre in Ramsey is set to showcase its new Cinderella pantomime throughout January.
The local cast, which features none other than Treasury Minister and local MHK Dr Alex Allinson, will take to the stage on Friday, January 17, with a total of six shows running until January 25.
This cast includes Ramsey Grammar High School student Mariella Mazzone Pollard as the main character Cinderella, with Viv Hare playing Pip the Elf.
The Prince is played by Paige Ann Satt, while Michael Bradley, who has recently joined the theatre group, doubles up as the King and Dandylion the fairy alongside Sharon Sanyang as the Queen.
Dr Allinson takes the part of Pandora the wicked stepmother, who ‘feeds on boos and hisses’, while his ugly daughters are played by Elaine Corlett and Moira Crystal.
To round off the cast, Fiona Marshall takes the role of Boss Fairy Godmother Mergatroid Mac Tavish, while Martyn Perkins will portray Twinkle the Fairy.
Heather Ruffino, director of the pantomime, said: ‘The show is a typical pantomime style as we do every year, and this time we are doing our version of Cinderella with a slight twist.
‘We always do some fun additional surprises because it adds more entertainment for the audience while still being in line with the story itself.
‘We have some songs included, which I have of course adjusted lyrically to fit the storyline, with Frank Woolley playing very patiently on the piano!’
The script for the show was written by Heather herself, something she said she has wanted to do since she was very young and has now done for the last 25 years.
She added: ‘Having been in musicals, plays and pantos from an early age, I felt that one day I would like to have a go at script writing and directing.
‘The first 15 shows I did were in conjunction with Ramsey Town Band, and then we formed Cloideryn Northern Theatre which is still going.’
The Cinderella pantomime begins on Friday, January 17 at 7.30pm at St Paul’s Hall in Ramsey. Further shows will then take place on Saturday, January 18 (2pm and 7:30pm), Friday, January 24 (7:30pm) and Saturday, January 25 (2pm and 7:30pm).
To guarantee seats, you can book by calling 437904 or you can pay at the door. Adult tickets are £8.50 and children under 12 £6.50.