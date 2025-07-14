Police are warning pet owners not to leave dogs in cars during the hot weather after receiving a number of calls.
Temperatures reached 26C over the weekend as the Isle of Man experienced its hottest day of the year so far on Sunday.
Despite this, dogs were still being left in cars which has prompted an appeal from Isle of Man Constabulary’s southern neighbourhood policing team.
Posting on Facebook, the team said: ‘We are receiving quite a few calls in relation to dogs being left in cars or in places to which they are unable to adequately shelter from the heat.
‘There is so much information out there to help you decide what to do but the simplest thing is to leave them inside where it is cool and with lots of fresh water.
‘They do not need to be walked everyday (especially in the heat) but, if you do, be mindful of how hot the pavements are if walking in such areas. If it’s hot to you it’s too hot for them.
‘Don't take them in cars if you are stopping for any amount of time as even with windows open it is still far too hot for them, and they don't have the ability to sweat in order to cool.’
The Manx Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals (ManxSPCA) has already put out a number of social media posts warning owners not to leave their pets in cars or other hot, unsheltered areas.
