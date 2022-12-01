Christmas will well and truly begin for many this weekend as one of the highlights of the island’s musical calendar takes place.
In the year it has celebrated its 50th anniversary, the Manx Youth Orchestra (MYO) holds its annual Christmas concert with the Royal Hall of the Villa Marina set to resonate to many of the island’s leading young musicians.
Almost 250 of them aged between nine and 18 years old will join forces, both collectively and in their various groups, ranging from the Manx Youth Jazz Orchestra and string ensemble to Concert Band and guitar ensemble.
Supported by the Friends of the MYO, the concert will get under way on Saturday at 7.30pm with seasonal showcases and carols that the audience can sing along with.
As well as festive favourites, there is music to appeal to all tastes including highlights from the Star Wars soundtrack, selections from the much-loved Christmas film The Polar Express and the Michael Jackson classic, Billie Jean.
Juan Wright, the acting head of the music service and the conductor of the Manx Youth Orchestra, promises there will be something for everyone. ‘There’s nothing quite like our Christmas concert in the Villa Marina,’ he said.
‘Those involved describe it as one of the happiest occasions of the year and our young players are already very excited about Saturday.
‘We promise seasonal music for all the family and an evening to savour from talented young musicians who have prepared so energetically and joyfully.’
All proceeds will go to the Friends of the Manx Youth Orchestra and the bereavement and mental health charity, A Little Piece of Hope, as chosen by the orchestral members. Since 1971, the orchestra has given thousands of young musicians the opportunity to play together.
Tickets cost £10 for adults or £5 for under 16s, and are on sale at the Welcome Centre, Villa Marina box office or online from villagaiety.com