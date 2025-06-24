The line-up for the upcoming Strictly Manx show has been boosted by the announcement of a professional dance demonstration couple.
Kyle Taylor and Alisa Margulis will be a part of the one-night-only celebration of dance, performance, and community spirit at the Villa Marina, taking place on July 19.
The couple are the reigning UK and British professional ballroom champions, and three-time finalists in the Professional World Championships, finishing in fourth place.
Alisa is a former Junior World Champion, while Kyle is an amateur Grand Slam winner, World Champion, and the most decorated British National Champion in history with 22 titles.
The television star will do a live Q&A at the event which marks 60 years of the Isle of Man Arts Council.
Audiences will enjoy a rare opportunity to hear directly from Shirley as she shares stories from her extraordinary career, from early competitions to her rise on prime-time television.
The show will also feature a special appearance from two leading Isle of Man theatre companies, performing musical numbers from their upcoming productions:
This includes Taylorian Productions with performances from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Meanwhile Centre Stage Productions will perform numbers from The Band (the official Take That musical).
There will also be professional dance demonstrations and showcase performances from talented local singers and dancers across a range of styles.
A spokesperson from Strictly Manx commented: ‘Don't miss this incredible opportunity to see world-class professionals perform live right here on the Isle of Man in the Villa Marina Royal Hall.
‘It is all part of our planned full-night of entertainment with Shirley Ballas and the very best of our very own local talent.’