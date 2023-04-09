Thousands of visitors attended the Isle of Man Art Society’s Easter Exhibition.
It was held at the Villa Marina Arcade over the Easter weekend and was a double celebration.
The pieces celebrated the island’s UNESCO Biosphere status in the society’s 70th anniversary year.
Isle of Man Art Society president Peter Hepworth said: ‘The Easter Exhibition celebrates months of hard work from our members and ushers in another season of exploring the island in search of fresh inspiration.
‘It’s always such a pleasure to see the response of our visitors and this Easter, over just four days, we welcomed more than 2,800 through our doors. They each had the chance to enjoy 311 original works of art exhibited by 91 very talented local artists.’
The annual showcase featured pieces composed in a range of media, including oil, watercolour and acrylic on canvas, as well as 3D, sculpture and ceramics.
Peter added: ‘Thank you to our sponsors Ramsey Crookall, their guests, our members and visitors, both local and tourists.
‘I can think of no better way of celebrating the island’s UNESCO Biosphere status and our 70th anniversary year.’
The society was founded in 1953 and is open to anyone interested in art. It meets at its headquarters in Douglas, Thie Ellyn, most days.