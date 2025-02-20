The theatre group will be visiting the world of Julia Donaldson with the classic tale 'Charlie Cook's Favourite Book', with two performances taking place at both 1pm and 3pm at the school’s King’s Court Theatre.
A spokesperson from Manx Family Concerts said: ‘This is the latest in a series of relaxed, family-friendly adventures into the realms of music and storytelling.
‘Sponsored by Ellan Vannin Chiropractic Clinic and supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council, this event is thoroughly enjoyable and inclusive for all.’
If you are interested in purchasing tickets, you can do so by visiting http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/manxfamilyconcerts