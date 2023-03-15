Port St Mary Cabaret are set to perform a unique take on the classic tale of Wind in the Willows by Kenneth Graham.
Their production, Toad of (Toad) Town Hall, will be staged at the town hall tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.
Join Toad and his friends as they go on an adventure on and around the river bank with lots of laughter and silliness along the way.
Throughout the show friendships are made, crimes are avenged (or not!) and Toad Hall is invaded by mischievous Stoats and Weasels.
The cast comprises Toad (Anna Quirk), Mole (Katie Parton), Badger (Tim Keyes), Ratty (Kelly Haynes), Otter/Sally/Stoat (Glenys Brunt), Ethel/Washerwoman (Susan Parkinson), Jeeves (Matt Williams), Narrator (Gerard Landels), Chief Weasel/Salesman (Duncan Watterson), Weasels/Prisoners (Gloria Harrison, Cynthia Gelling and Joyce Crook), Sarge Stoat (Sarah Smiley), Stoats (Lisa Langton and Rachel Richards), Chairperson/Stoat (Paula Kelly), Judge (Laurence Vaughan-Williams), Monica (Michele Moore), Rupert (Jan Watterson), Salesman/Train Driver (Dave Maddrell) and Policeman (Mel Read).
Port St Mary Cabaret was formed in 1990 after the adults saw how much fun the kids were having in the Port St Mary Children’s Concert.
Friday’s play starts at 7pm and Saturday’s is at 2pm. Buy tickets (£10 for adults or £5 for children) from Torden Stores, in Port St Mary, or contact Cynthia Gelling on 473276.