Ed Wilson opened Drum Base in Ramsey in 2022. As a professional musician and educator, his goal is to bring music education and drumming to as many people as possible; removing obstacles and providing an ‘open door’ to musicians and artists. After leaving school to work as a professional musician he studied Sound Technology at LIPA and later gained his MBA. Ed said: ‘Having moved around a lot throughout my life, it was always music and drumming that gave me an identity, a sense of stability or an escape when times were difficult.’