As a result of a ‘holiday’ to Port St Mary two days before the Manx border shut in 2020, Matthew Warren moved to the Isle of Man. He finished his PhD in sociology from a flat in Port Erin and, after a stint teaching at Durham University, is delighted to have returned to co-found social enterprise, Earthscope. Alongside its work in climate and nature training, he lectures at UCM, directs the Tallis Consort and sits at the piano composing.