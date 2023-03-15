Musicians from across the island took part in the Saturday afternoon session, playing everything from the button accordion to the banjo.
They were joined by highly acclaimed visiting musicians, Will Pound and Jenn Butterworth, who performed together in a concert held at The Laxey Institute on Saturday evening.
Mary Molloy told Island Life: ‘Musicians from all over the island came out in force for an afternoon of tunes.
‘The atmosphere was electric.’
A weekly traditional music night is held at O’Donnells, in Castle Street, on Wednesdays, starting at 8.45pm.
‘We welcome any new musicians, singers that want to come along any Wednesday night, and join in,’ Mary said.
‘We also welcome any audience, who just want to come have a listen and enjoy.’
There is also a weekly session held at The Mitre in Ramsey.
This Sunday, there is also a slow session for learners, which is taking place at The Heron in Anagh Coar from 4pm to 6pm.