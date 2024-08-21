One of the Palace Cinema’s latest offerings was Twisters, an action-packed blockbuster which serves as a standalone sequel to the popular 1996 film ‘Twister’.
The movie, which was directed by Lee Isaac Chung and stars Glen Powell and Daisy-Edgar-Jones, follows Kate Carter (Edgar-Jones), a retired tornado-chaser and meteorologist, who is persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and new technologies in the hope of finding a way to prevent tornadoes.
Twisters opens with an intense and gruelling sequence which, pardon the pun, immediately sucks you in. However, from there, the action doesn’t really stop and it feels fairly relentless.
Although the film does take time to breathe and shows some deeper emotional moments (especially with the handling of Kate’s grief), it felt like you couldn’t go ten minutes without seeing a big truck either driving towards or away from a hurtling tornado.
Don’t get me wrong, the special effects were immaculate and the action was really satisfying, but it did feel like too much of a ‘whirlwind’ to me with too much going on.
It also felt far too predictable, and you could see the final 10 to 20 minutes happening from a mile off.
Glen Powell really cements himself in this movie as the next big Hollywood blockbuster movie star, with a really similar acting style to Tom Cruise. It feels like Cruise is passing down to the torch, with Powell displaying his usual boisterousness and energy that we’ve got so used to seeing.
On the other hand, I wasn’t sure how to feel about Daisy Edgar-Jones. I really like her as an actor, and I don’t know if it’s because I didn’t particularly like her character, but she felt a little bit drab and uninspiring in Twisters. For me, Anthony Ramos was the standout performance in his supporting role.
You will really like Twisters if you enjoy an action-packed and intense thrill-ride, and although I’ve never seen the original movie from 1996, it feels like the perfect way to handle a standalone sequel movie with none of the same characters but with an, obviously, similar plot.
The film has already been released on digital due to the unluckiness of it hitting the big screen in the same period as ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ and not doing particularly well at the Box Office. However, it certainly feels like a movie that was made for cinema screens.