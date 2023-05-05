Two photographers shared the honours in the Western Photographic Society’s 2022/23 annual competition.
Photographer of the year, a title given to the member with the highest number of points over five photographs, was awarded to both Ruth Nicholls and Dave Salter.
They both received some 93 points out of a possible 100 from judge Andrew Barton.
Ian Knight and Dennis Wood were placed joint third, just two points behind on 91.
Ian also won the Secretary’s Trophy for best mono digital image.
Jim Lace was fifth with 87 points.
Meanwhile, Dennis was the winner of the Moore Stephens Trophy for the best individual image of the competition with Dublin Arrivals, a well-timed shot of an aircraft coming into land above part of the airport building in Dublin.
Andrew said he was very impressed with the quality of the images submitted in the competition,
The Western Photographic Society was founded in 1979 by a small group of amateur photographers and is still going from strength to strength.
It is affiliated to the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain through the Lancashire and Cheshire Photographic Union and is supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
The society has more than 30 members, who enjoy a wide range of photography related activities including digital slide shows, talks, demonstrations and competitions each season, which is from late September to early May.
The society also enters competitions against other photographic clubs both on and off the island.
Meetings are held on Thursdays from 7.30pm in the Legion Club, Douglas Street, Peel. During the summer break the group organises a variety of social outings.