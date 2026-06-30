A film celebrating the upkeep of a unique Tynwald Day custom has been released online.
Bollan bane is the plant worn by all of the dignitaries and most members of the public in St John’s for the Manx National Day each year, and now a film has been made exploring this tradition.
Rather than focussing on the history and folklore of the plant, the film now available on the Culture Vannin website takes a closer look at the work done to gather and sort the plant ready for the big day.
James Franklin, online and educational resources officer at the charity, says: ‘Being involved in this film gave me a new appreciation for the effort and care that goes into an important but hidden preparation for Tynwald Day.
‘It gives a good idea of the teamwork that goes into maintaining tradition and making the most Manx of days.’
The film follows John Sayle and Gary O’Brien reflecting on the process as they gather armfuls of bollan bane down a steep bank with ferns reaching over their heads.
We then see them back at the Department for Infrastructure depot cutting and wrapping the plant, before the film moves to Tynwald Day when we see the final stage of the process, as dignitaries pin the plant to their lapels.
The short film was made by Culture Vannin in collaboration with the Office of the Clerk of Tynwald and the Department of Infrastructure.
Mike Quayle, senior facilities manager at the Department of Infrastructure says: ‘Probably, for outsiders, one of the most unusual jobs undertaken by the Department of Infrastructure each year must be going out to collect bollan bane.
‘But it is an important part of the Manx National Day, and we are proud to be able to play our part in making it happen each year. We are delighted that this film now shares this with others.’
The folklore of bollan bane features in another Culture Vannin film.
There, it is explained as a protection against evil, and in relation to wearing the plant whilst collecting a tune from the fairies.
For most people at Tynwald Day, though, wearing bollan bane is simply a tradition or an expression of national pride.
The Clerk of Tynwald, Jonathan King, added: ‘The preparation of bollan bane is an essential part of the preparations for the Tynwald ceremony.
‘The processions start from the Robing Room, and this is where the Members of Tynwald and other dignitaries select and pin their bollan bane. Deciding which is the perfect sprig, and one that will last all day, is a topic of lively conversation before the formalities begin.
‘What the official participants see is a neat box of bollan bane and a supply of pins laid out for them when they arrive in St John’s. They don’t have to think much about how that bollan bane comes to be there. It is wonderful that Culture Vannin have captured the end-to-end process of collection and preparation.’
‘Well, I’m a true Manxman anyway,’ reflects John in the final words of the film, ‘I have a sense of pride about doing things like this and it does make you feel good.’