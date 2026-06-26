Our National Day celebrations - Tynwald Day - take place next Monday (July 6).
Tynwald Day is not only ceremonial; it offers a rare and historic opportunity for members of the public to raise concerns through the Petition for Redress - one of the only two ways petitions can be submitted to Tynwald.
Those interested in submitting a petition must ensure it adheres to Tynwald’s Standing Orders, and are encouraged to seek guidance from the Clerk of Tynwald beforehand.
If you are going to present one, let us know first.
There is no better way to get publicity for your cause than through our newspapers and on iomtoday.co.im.
The earlier we know about it, the better we can cover it.
There is absolutely no reason why you shouldn't let us know about it before you present the petition on Tynwald Day.
Guidance for potential petitioners is available on the Tynwald website and are available from the Legislative Buildings (telephone number 685500).
Tynwald Day will once again bring the community together in a vibrant celebration of heritage, democracy and Manx identity.
Held at Tynwald Hill in St John’s, this centuries-old tradition marks the formal open-air sitting of Tynwald Court, the oldest continuous parliament in the world.
Rooted in Norse custom, the day begins with a religious service at the Royal Chapel before the procession moves to the hill for the promulgation of laws passed during the previous parliamentary year.
A tradition as old as Tynwald itself, the Back Fairfield also transforms into a lively market from 9am onwards, where local artists, designers and producers proudly display their crafts and creations.