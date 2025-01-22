A lecturer from University College Isle of Man (UCM) has presented a paper about a creative wellbeing project during an international conference hosted by Liverpool Hope University.
Art and Design lecturer Colette Davies recently presented ‘Peaceful Connections: Exploring Creativity and Well-being through Biosphere Engagement’ during the International Journal of Art and Design Education (iJADE) recent online conference.
The presented paper looked to highlight how the Isle of Man's UNESCO Biosphere status offers a ‘unique and immersive environment for art students to explore sustainability, biodiversity and mental wellbeing through creative expression’.
Ms Davies and fellow UCM lecturer Shelley Wernham designed a six-week project titled ‘Biosphere’ for Level 3 and 4 Art and Design students to encourage them to collect primary research from their surroundings.
The intent of the project was to garner a deeper awareness of their environment, using it as a ‘source of inspiration’.
A spokesperson from UCM said: ‘The project took art into the island's living landscapes, where students explored coastal ecosystems on the shoreline, a nature reserve and formal gardens.
‘Activities such as creating sculptures from found objects fostered a strong, sensory-based connection with nature, while photography and sketching helped sharpen their observation skills.’
Ms Davies commented: ‘By fostering a slower, more intentional pace of working, students gained insights into the restorative power of nature, which helped reduce stress, boost creativity, and enhance artistic skills.
‘Ultimately, the project aimed to equip students with the tools to become ambassadors for conservation through their creative endeavours, promoting both environmental stewardship and emotional well-being.
‘It was a great opportunity to attend iJADE and present my research to such a wide audience of researchers, and I am pleased to see such a positive response from students.’
UCM principal, Jesamine Kelly, added: ‘We’re extremely proud of the expertise of our lecturers at UCM, and Colette’s presentation at an international conference highlights the quality of staff at UCM.
‘This project is absolutely fantastic, and I have no doubt that the students who engaged in this project will have developed their creativity and appreciation of our Biosphere nation through this.’
To support the project, Ms Davies, in collaboration with the Biosphere Isle of Man artist in residence Amy Howse and artist and designer Jim Rawson, has produced a meditation which encourages creativity and the link to the Biosphere.