Graham Kinrade has confirmed he will retire from his role as Chief Officer of the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) during 2026, the department has announced.
Mr Kinrade said the timing of his decision was right for both himself and government, particularly with a new political administration expected to take office shortly after the start of the next school year.
His departure will bring to a close almost 40 years of public service, the majority of which has been spent in education.
Mr Kinrade began his career as a teacher in 1987 and went on to hold a number of senior roles, including head teacher and school improvement adviser.
He later worked as a director within Government Technology Services before returning to education leadership.
In 2020, he was appointed chief officer of DESC, taking on the role during a period of significant challenge and cultural change.
Since then, he has been responsible for leading a workforce of more than 2,000 staff, with oversight of education provision across 37 schools and University College Isle of Man.
His remit has also included sport and culture, with a focus on strengthening leadership, rebuilding relationships and supporting high-quality outcomes for learners.
Reflecting on his decision, Mr Kinrade said: ‘Leading the Department has been an absolute privilege, and I’ve been extremely fortunate to work with such a skilled, dedicated and professional team. This has been a difficult decision; however, I believe the time is right.’
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Daphne Caine MHK paid tribute to his contribution, describing him as a committed public servant who led with professionalism and integrity.
‘Graham has shown a strong commitment to public service and education, always leading with professionalism and integrity. He cares deeply about his work, and he has made a positive impact in all his roles.’
The department confirmed that an open recruitment process to appoint Mr Kinrade’s successor will begin in the New Year.