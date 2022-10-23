Unusual island views captured in calendar
Unusual views of the island’s stunning landscape have been turned into a series of watercolour etchings.
An exhibition of Charlotte Jane Henry’s artwork , which has been turned into a calendar, go on display at Studio 42, in Bay View Road, Port St Mary, from Sunday.
The Manx Etchings 2023 calendar and exhibition will be launched on Sunday, from midday until 4pm, and the artwork will be on display until December.
Charlotte specialises in etching, a traditional technique involving biting a metal plate with acid to achieve designs which she then hand prints and watercolours.
She also makes film shorts about the process.
Charlotte told Island Life: ‘The choice of subjects I use for my etchings are based upon unusual views I see, often whilst exploring the island in our campervan.
‘My husband, Shane Lucas, a sculptor, and I used to explore all over on foot, but sadly we have both since developed physical disabilities.
‘I have always carried small sketchpads with me, since childhood. Composition is what inspires me to produce a scene.’
Views featured in the calendar include ‘Happy Valley’, ‘Winter Sun - Montpelier Wood’ , ‘Snow, Sun and Sea, and ‘Calf Stack from Niarbyl Stack’.
The opening day of the exhibition is being filmed by Lucija Pigl for her YouTube channel Artist Actuality.
Lucija will also film Charlotte at work in her studio.
Charlotte said: ‘She aims to highlight unusual artists currently working around the world to raise their profile so it is an honour to have been chosen as a subject.’
Charlotte studied fine art at college from 1978 to 1981. She said it was during that time she was complimented by her printmaking tutor, who thought etching was ‘her thing’.
She stayed at college a further year specially to continue the subject and she has owned her own etching press for about 35 years.
Asked why she loves etching – and in particular on zinc – she said: ‘The nitric acid – diluted – bites very quickly into it and I let that make interesting, unexpected designs.
‘I bear this in mind when selecting a view, as the composition and the outcome of the etching work together.’
She added: ‘It can be disheartening when lifting the paper from the inked plate on my press, if the design is not as I would have hoped.
‘Other times it is exciting to see when it has worked. This is because etchings can take days to produce and the physical side of printing can be strenuous, especially as I have rheumatoid arthritis in my hands.
‘Each piece I produce is an original work of art.’
Charlotte thanked the Isle of Man Arts Council for sponsoring her Manx Etchings Calendar 2023 project with associated film shorts as well as Cannell Print for their help with the calendar.
• Studio 42 is open Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, and Saturday, 10am to 4pm.
