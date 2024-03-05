World-renowned US blues act the Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo will be appearing at the Peel Centenary Centre for the first time next month.
The duo have been called ‘today’s country blues at its very best’ by America’s oldest blues periodical Living Blues Magazine and Erin is considered one of the premier acoustic blues pickers in the world today.
The group features Erin on acoustic guitars, vocals, kazoo and foot percussion with her husband, Jim Countryman, on ukulele bass and backing vocals.
The pair’s foot-stomping back-porch blues transports the audience to the Delta, with catchy and danceable vintage classics by the likes of Memphis Minnie, Mississippi John Hurt and Tommy Johnson.
The act has been a hit from intimate venues to blues festivals, from the US to the UK and even rum bars in Jamaica.
Support is from local musician John Gregory AKA Blue John who toured the British Isles with the Erin Harpe Country Duo back in 2019. John has been described as ‘an outstanding musician of early blues and ragtime styles,’ by Mississippi John Hurt’s biographer Dr Phil Ratcliffe.
The performance will takeplace on Sunday, April 14 from 7.30pm to 10pm.