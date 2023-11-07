Four musicians with Manx connections have been nominated in the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards.
The winners will be decided by public vote, which closes on Sunday next week (November 19).
Culture Vannin harp teacher Rachel Hair is up for tutor of the year.
And Trip, a six-piece band from Glasgow featuring fiddler Isla Callister, of Peel, are up for best band.
More than 110 artists and organisations are in the running across 22 categories, showcasing the abundance of talent in Scotland’s traditional music scene.
The winners of the 21st awards will be announced at a glittering ceremony at Caird Hall, in Dundee, on December 2.
Vote online now at www.scotstradmusicawards.com