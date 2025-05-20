Rushen Heritage Trust recently launched a new stamp issue from Isle of Man Post Office featuring the work of world-renowned photographer Leonard McCombe.
‘Through the Lens of Leonard McCombe’ celebrates his life and work through a series of eight stamps.
The stamps feature aspects of Leonard’s career, including his early days in the Isle of Man where he lived in Port Erin, his time as a war photographer covering the Allied advance in World War II, and his life and times in the USA post-1945, including his work for the world-leading ‘Life’ magazine.
Last week’s launch took place at Rushen Heritage Centre in Bridson Street, Port Erin, and brought together members of Leonard’s family.
This included his son Clark, and daughter-in-law Beverly, who live on a farm on Long Island, New York, which Leonard bought in 1960.
The following day, the McCombe family then attended the opening of a Manx National Heritage exhibition at the House of Manannan in Peel, which focuses on Leonard’s World War II photography.
That exhibition, titled ‘Through the Lens of Leonard McCombe’, runs until October 5, and is open daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm.
Hugh Davidson MBE, co-president of Rushen Heritage Trust, commented: ‘We were honoured to be asked to host the launch of this wonderful stamp issue which, alongside the exhibition, puts a deserved spotlight on one of the Isle of Man’s most renowned photographers.
‘Before leaving the island to follow the Allied advance in Europe, Leonard recorded life in Rushen Internment Camp, which has been such an important topic for us in the 11 years since the Trust was founded.
‘When compiling our book “Friend of Foe?” about the Rushen Camp, which we believe was the only women’s internment camp in Europe, we sadly didn’t have any of Leonard’s photographs, so it is fantastic to see them getting the recognition they deserve.’
It was only in Leonard’s later years that he began to open up about his early life in the island.
After Leonard’s death, Clark and Beverley discovered a large selection of negatives which have formed the basis for the stamp issue and exhibition.
Maxine Cannon, general manager of stamps and coins for Isle of Man Post Office, added: ‘With Leonard being raised in Port Erin, we wanted to launch the stamps in his home village, and we are so grateful to the team at Rushen Heritage Trust for looking after us so well.
‘It was wonderful to bring so many of Leonard’s family together to celebrate his extraordinary life and career and, with the exhibition starting in Peel, his story will now reach a much wider audience.’
Copies of the McCombe stamps collection can be ordered online by visiting https://iomstamps.com/, by emailing [email protected] or calling 01624 698430.
Rushen Heritage Centre is open from 10am to 4pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and will be open until the end of October.