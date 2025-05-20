With just days to go until the Mountain Course closes and the first engines roar into action, preparations are well under way behind the scenes at the Isle of Man TT Grandstand.
These photographs, captured by Media Isle of Man’s John Watterson, show work progressing at the TT Village and Fan Park area, which will soon become a buzzing hub for fans, riders and crews during the world-famous road racing event.
From setting up hospitality tents to laying down walkways and banners, organisers are working around the clock to make sure everything is ready for TT 2025.
Among those spotted arriving already was veteran racer Michael Rutter, who was seen getting settled into his base for the fortnight.
While current weather conditions have been ideal for the set-up, the forecast suggests that may not last. According to Ronaldsway Met Office forecaster Colin Gartshore, rain, mist and fog are expected to make a return just as practice week begins.
‘It will be mixed next week, and I would be extremely surprised if we get away with no disruption to the five practice days,’ he said.
‘It is almost guaranteed there will be issues next week and the weather could be bad on Monday.
‘It’s all change next week and it is likely this unsettled weather will go into race week as well.
After weeks of warm, dry and sunny weather, temperatures are expected to dip back to seasonal averages of 14 to 15°C – a stark contrast to the highs in the upper teens and low 20s recently enjoyed across the island.
Elsewhere around the course, businesses and residents are bracing themselves for the excitement – and inevitable chaos – that TT fortnight brings each year.