This video captures the electrifying moment the cast of Chicago were met with thunderous applause and a standing ovation from a packed-out crowd following a remarkable opening night at the Gaiety Theatre on Friday evening.
Douglas Choral Union’s much-anticipated production of Chicago opened last night (February 7), launching a 10-performance run that will continue until Saturday, February 15.
The audience was captivated by the dazzling performances, stunning choreography, and timeless musical numbers that have made Chicago a global phenomenon.
A spokesperson for Douglas Choral Union expressed their delight at the overwhelming response, saying: ‘What a night!
‘Chicago opened to a packed house last night, ending with a roaring audience and a standing ovation!’
The enthusiasm and energy from the crowd set the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable run at the Gaiety Theatre.
With final tickets still available, theatre-goers are encouraged to book now to avoid disappointment.