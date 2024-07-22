Were you lucky enough to watch Jersey Boys at the Gaiety Theatre last week?
Two Feathers’ Productions 10-show run has blown people away, with many hailing it as the best theatrical performance they’ve ever seen in the Isle of Man.
The musical biography of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons explores the rise, the tough times, the personal clashes and the ultimate triumph of a group of friends whose music became a ‘symbolic soundtrack for a generation’.
Era-defining songs of the time include ‘Sherry’, ‘Big Girls Don't Cry’, ‘Walk Like a Man’ and ‘Who Loves You’.
The quartet finds itself at the top of the charts, however, personal and professional problems threaten to tear the group apart.
Since the final performance on Saturday, many attendees have lauded the show, comparing it to productions they’d see in Liverpool or even the West End
And while many of the actors performances have been acclaimed by the public, especially the three Angels, Grace Hoodless as Lorraine, Dandi Dancox as Frankie Nolan and Eve Puzzar as Church Lady, it’s the four Jersey Boys who are receiving the majority of compliments.
One avid fan of the show even described the Jersey Boys performance, portrayed by young actors in Joe Hillard (Valli), Jack Divers (Gaudio), Thomas Dixon (Massie) and Charlie Williams (DeVito), as ‘the best acting they’ve ever seen in their life’.
Each member of the Four Seasons directly addressed the packed out Gaiety Theatre audience, narrating the story and with each representing a season of their career.
They’ve been commended for their ability to evoke a range of emotions from the audience, shifting from moments of deep sympathy to bouts of belly laughter.
Many fans said they loved the humour throughout, with the relationships between the very different four lead characters and their deep-rooted Italian ‘mafia’ families bringing so much emotion into their rags to riches tale.
This was exemplified by Thomas Dixon’s narration later in the show as Nick Massi.
Plenty of laughs were to be heard from the Gaiety crowd as Massi explains his relationship with Tommy DeVito through the years.
A burning question on the minds of viewers is how they achieved such exceptional New Jersey accents.
One person remarked: ‘It’s as if they’re not even trying - you’d think they were genuinely from New Jersey in the 1960s.’
The high praise for the four lads doesn’t take away anything from the rest of the cast, who all played a huge part in bringing the Gaiety Theatre crowd to their feet, night after night.
The entire cast and production team are being congratulated, and rightly so.
‘I don’t think I’ve ever been to a show where everyone was on their feet dancing at the end!’ said one theatergoer.
Another added: ‘The show is just magical, thank you for giving us this wonderful piece of theatre!’
Two Feathers’ Productions have told Isle of Man Today that they’re now in the process of planning for their next show, with the Manx rumour mill already attempting to predict what it will be. The excellence of Jersey Boys has now opened the door to a further question, is it the best show you’ve seen at the Gaiety Theatre?
We’ve seen over twenty comments saying it’s ‘hands down’ the best show they’ve watched on the Isle of Man.
So what do you think? Is there a show that people are forgetting that also blew the crowd away? Let us know at [email protected] or comment below.