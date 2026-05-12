Students from University College Isle of Man recently came together to showcase their end-of-year work at the ‘Follican’ exhibition which is currently on display in the Villa Marina Arcade.
Featuring fashion, music, sculpture, fine art and more, each student was tasked with creating a meaningful piece representing something either symbolically or physically.
The exhibition features work from students across a range of course levels.
Shelley, assistant programme manager for the art, design and music department at UCM, said the exhibition gives students an important opportunity to express themselves.
She said: ‘It’s really important for the students to have a voice. It’s important for our students to feel they can express themselves, for other people to understand what students may be going through, or have a voice themselves, or even find a connection with somebody else.’
Jasmin Pullen and Loki Stonehouse, both studying on the foundation art and design course, said this was the first time they had submitted work for an exhibition.
Describing themselves as nervous but excited, Loki said: ‘I think it’s the prospect of people seeing work outside of the people who have seen it before, like friends and family. It’s a daunting prospect, but I’m sure it’ll be fun once it happens.’
For Abbie Tate, Amy Cookson, Elizabeth Roobottom and Milly Nodwell, the exhibition marks their final showcase as students on the BA (Hons) Creative Visual Practice course.
Each student produced very different work, with Amy creating a sculpture based on her experiences of critical illness.
She said: ‘My piece is based on critical illness and the cycle of infusions with my health. The piece is 84 links, with each link representing a day in the cycle.
‘Over time the piece becomes coloured and changes tone to resemble the symptoms I experience until I receive my next infusion.’