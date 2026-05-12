Students from University College Isle of Man recently came together to showcase their end-of-year work at the ‘Follican’ exhibition which is currently on display in the Villa Marina Arcade.

Featuring fashion, music, sculpture, fine art and more, each student was tasked with creating a meaningful piece representing something either symbolically or physically.

The exhibition features work from students across a range of course levels.

Shelley, assistant programme manager for the art, design and music department at UCM, said the exhibition gives students an important opportunity to express themselves.

She said: ‘It’s really important for the students to have a voice. It’s important for our students to feel they can express themselves, for other people to understand what students may be going through, or have a voice themselves, or even find a connection with somebody else.’

Jasmin Pullen and Loki Stonehouse, both studying on the foundation art and design course, said this was the first time they had submitted work for an exhibition.

Describing themselves as nervous but excited, Loki said: ‘I think it’s the prospect of people seeing work outside of the people who have seen it before, like friends and family. It’s a daunting prospect, but I’m sure it’ll be fun once it happens.’

For Abbie Tate, Amy Cookson, Elizabeth Roobottom and Milly Nodwell, the exhibition marks their final showcase as students on the BA (Hons) Creative Visual Practice course.

Each student produced very different work, with Amy creating a sculpture based on her experiences of critical illness.

She said: ‘My piece is based on critical illness and the cycle of infusions with my health. The piece is 84 links, with each link representing a day in the cycle.

‘Over time the piece becomes coloured and changes tone to resemble the symptoms I experience until I receive my next infusion.’

This work was created by Milly Nodwell who was on the BA (HONS) Creative Visual Practice
Work created by Creative Visual Practice student Milly Nodwell (n/a)
Georgia Moore created this artwork which looks into the theme of censorship. She is on the foundation diploma in Art and Design
Georgia Moore created this piece which focuses on the theme of censorship. She is currently studying for a foundation diploma in Art and Design (n/a)
A piece created by Meadow Britton Finnie that she created to express humanitys relationship to time
Meadow Britton Finnie’s work explores humanity's relationship to time (n/a)
Elizabeth Roobottom was part of the Creative Visual Practice degree and delved into fashion for her final piece
Elizabeth Roobottom was part of the cohort studying for a Creative Visual Practice degree. She delved into the world of fashion for her final piece (n/a)
Anna Nieuwoudt and Bronwyn Edwards pictured next to Anna's piece
Anna Nieuwoudt and Bronwyn Edwards pictured next to Anna's work (n/a)
Abbie Tate's artwork was titled 'The Mother Thread'
Abbie Tate with her artwork titled 'The Mother Thread' (UCM)
Amy Cookson's piece is a carefully curated and portrays the cycle of a medical condition and it's effects over a period of time
Amy Cookson's piece portrays the cycle of a medical condition and its effects over a period of time (n/a)
Eli Scothern submitted an EP for his project, he studies music.
Eli Scothern submitted an EP for his project. He studies music (n/a)