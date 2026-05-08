Dinosaurs once again took over Douglas Promenade last week as another edition of ‘Jurassic Sprint: The T-Rex Thunder Run’ returned to the Island.
More than 300 fun runners dressed in T-Rex costumes laced up their running shoes to complete the 2.5km race, raising a total of £23,068 for Rebecca House Children’s Hospice and The Children’s Centre.
A spokesperson for Expedition Limitless said: ‘What a day the Jurassic Sprint turned out to be, from the costumes to the cheers - Douglas Promenade really came alive in the most gloriously prehistoric way and we are still not over it.
‘None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of our sponsors, so a huge thank you goes to Aston & Williams, and Z Zurich Foundation and Great Minds Marketing for helping bring this mad, brilliant, dino-filled day to life.
‘To every single runner who laced up, suited up (in full T-Rex costume, no less) and gave it everything on that promenade - you absolute legends.’
The event was also attended by boxing star and new Island resident Tyson Fury.
A spokesperson for Rebecca House said: ‘A very special thank you to Tyson for taking the time to meet our children - they were absolutely thrilled to get a photo with you, and it made their day truly unforgettable.
‘We’re so grateful to be part of such an incredible community.’
Expedition Limitless 2026 is aiming to raise a total of £200,000 to provide life-changing support for children and families through the two charities.
So far, the campaign has raised more than £157,000 - around 78% of its overall target.
To find out more about Expedition Limitless or to make a donation, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/expedition-limitless-2026