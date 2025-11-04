Ballabeg Chapel and Sunday School will be transformed into a wedding dress haven next weekend, featuring approximately 60 different gowns.
From Friday, November 14 through to November 16 the chapel will be open for the exhibition.
All proceeds made will be going to the Hospice Isle of Man in memory of John Kenneth Teare.
John, who passed away in August last year at the age of 85, was cared for at Hospice and is fondly remembered as a ‘true Manx farmer.’
His family has organised the event to express their gratitude for the care and compassion John received, while helping ensure other families can experience the same support in the future.
Debbie Cringle has organised the event in memory of John who was her father.
Debbie said, ‘I was going through my mum’s stuff and found her handmade wedding dress
‘I also have my late mother in law’s, along with mine, my daughter’s. Then “I thought why not a wedding dress exhibition”.’
Along with 60 dresses from Debbie’s friends and family, she also has four christening gowns from pre 1930s, along with an impressive collection of hats who belonged to Debbie’s mother in law Mary Cringle - who was married to the late Noel Cringle a previous President of Tynwald.
Opening times vary over the three days.
On the Friday the exhibition will be open between 1 and 8pm. Saturday will see the doors open from 10.30am to 4.30pm.
The exhibition will close with a combined performance from Ballabeg Chapel Manx Service where the Ballabeg Hand Bells will perform some pieces - conducted by Debbie herself.
Tickets are £10 per person, including refreshments. Visitors can pay on the door or contact Debbie on 410373 to pre-order tickets. There will be parking available in the field opposite from the chapel. This is strictly an exhibition and display with no items being for sale.