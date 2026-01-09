The Villa Marina will host the Inter-Celtic Business Forum for the first time in April.
The forum is a conference and community dedicated to strengthening economic ties among Celtic nations, creating a unique platform for businesses, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to connect, share ideas, and explore opportunities.
The forum will be hosted by Department for Enterprise agency Business Isle of Man. A spokesperson said the event will: ‘Build on the island’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation, sustainability, and cross-border collaboration.’
Taking place on Thursday, April 16, the event will include:
- Keynote speakers and panels: Insights from leading voices in maritime, sustainable finance, regenerative tourism, manufacturing and more.
- Strategic networking: Opportunities to connect with decision-makers, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the Celtic nations.
- Evening reception and excursions: Experience Manx culture and hospitality, with hosted activities for visiting delegates.
Chief executive of Business Isle of Man Kirree Gooberman said: ‘The Isle of Man is known for its beautiful landscapes, strong Celtic heritage, and progressive approach to business.
‘As the first whole nation UNESCO Biosphere, the island provides an excellent environment for testing new ideas and technologies, making it an ideal location for next year’s forum.
‘We look forward to welcoming delegates and sharing what our island has to offer.’
Charles Kergaravat, who founded the Inter-Celtic Business Forum in 2016, said: ‘We’re incredibly excited to bring the Interceltic Business Forum to the Isle of Man for the first time in 2026 - not only to build deeper connections with another Celtic region, but to showcase the impressive innovation and momentum emerging from the island.’
The full list of speakers and panellists will be announced soon.