A popular British musician is set to perform at Peel Cathedral on Friday, November 15.
Tom McRae is well-known for his tracks such as ‘For The Restless’, ‘You Cut Her Hair’, ‘The Boy With The Bubblegum’ and ‘What A Way To Win A War’.
He is also no stranger to the Isle of Man, having sold out the Peel Centenary Centre back in 2009.
The gig has been organised by Triskel Promotions, who recently announced that they are set to make a comeback into the world of show-business.
After more than 20 years staging some of the biggest names in music as well as the most promising up-and-coming acts, it looked to wind down its operations after a final ‘Last Dance’ show in April last year.
However, Triskel director Lenny Conroy has now confirmed two further concerts in both November and January.
Talking about Tom McRae, Lenny said: ‘He last played a sold out show at the Centenary back in 2009, and this time he will play an inaugural live show at Peel Cathedral - a perfect setting for his current show.
‘He is two thirds of the way through an exhaustive 49-date tour of the UK, Ireland and Europe. He has never undertaken such a mammoth task, nor plans to in the future, on such a scale.
‘These shows, at venues not usually on his tour route, make for very special and intimate evenings. Every single review so far has praised Tom’s allegiance to his fans, who return the love and support ten-fold.
‘Tom will lean on fan-favourites such as “The Boy with the Bubblegum”, “Bloodless” and “Walking to Hawaii”, but the setlist is different at every performance.
‘You never quite know what to expect at his show, but what you do get is his open heart, passion, anger and frustration at life, love and the music business. He has a penchant for self-effacing anecdotes between songs, which takes you on an emotionally-charged rollercoaster.’
The supporting act for Tom’s show will be that of Suzie Manton, playing a stripped down acoustic set from ‘Saint Shy’, an alternative rock band hailing from the island.
To purchase tickets and for further information for the show on November 15, you can visit the Facebook page ‘Tom McRae Peel Cathedral’ or www.triskelpromo.com