A 23-year-old man has denied assaulting a woman twice.
He also pleaded not guilty to provoking behaviour and criminal damage.
Bolton, who was previously said to have moved to the island recently, and had been staying at the Premier Inn, appeared before magistrates on December 4.
He entered guilty pleas to a separate charge of criminal damage and possessing cannabis.
Sentencing for the guilty pleas will take place after any trial.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said the defendant had no bail address, but was looking for one.