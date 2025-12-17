A 23-year-old man has denied assaulting a woman twice.

Tyler Bolton is accused of the two counts of common assault on October 14 and October 20.

He also pleaded not guilty to provoking behaviour and criminal damage.

Bolton, who was previously said to have moved to the island recently, and had been staying at the Premier Inn, appeared before magistrates on December 4.

He entered guilty pleas to a separate charge of criminal damage and possessing cannabis.

A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on January 16 for the denied allegations.

Sentencing for the guilty pleas will take place after any trial.

Defence advocate Darren Taubitz said the defendant had no bail address, but was looking for one.