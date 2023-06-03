Tonight (Thursday)
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- The Twisted Sisters at The Manx Legion, Douglas, 9pm.
- Francesca May at Bar Logo, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 11pm-1am.
- Jamie Blackburn at O’Donnells, Douglas.
- Red Hot Chilli Yessirs at Jaks, Douglas.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Joey Wylde at The Railway, Douglas.
- A Stone’s Throw at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- Cubzoa and The Leaning at COOiL Bar, Ramsey.
- Penthouse Dive at The Whitestone, Ballasalla.
- The Bombardiers at The Highwayman, Peel.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm-7.30pm.
- Island Maiden at The Railway, Douglas, 7pm.
- DJ Allan Vannin at The British, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Manx Punx presents Moder, Impulsive & Self Destructive, Half Naked Headline, Shady Acres and Croteau at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 7pm. Tickets £7.
- Foxtrap at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Trevor Nelson at The Crosby, 8.30pm-11pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Mines Tavern, Laxey, 9pm.
- DJ Lewis Parker at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Manx Older Ravers present Bank Holiday Party Night with DJ Degsy at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at The Mitre, Kirk Michael, 9.30pm.
- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- The Getaways at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Scotty’s Karaoke at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Fully Grown Adults at The Albert, Port St Mary.
- The Boneyard at The Union, Castletown.
- Cubzoa and The Leaning at Secret Pizza, Castletown.
- Trevor Nelson at The Crosby.
- Shoddy Waddy at The Manx Legion, Douglas.
- DJ Karaoke and Disco at O’Donnells, Douglas.
- Bad Reputation at 1886, Douglas.
- Ideal Forgery at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Barefoot Revolution at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Sunset Jet at Jaks, Douglas.
Saturday
- Alan and Chalkie in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Ideal Forgery and Elmo at The British, Douglas, 4pm, followed by Trevor Nelson at 8.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 6pm.
- Steve Nash at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Fireball at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Looney & The Vikings at The Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- Ocean’s Avenue at 1886, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, from 10.45pm-2am.
- Powercut at The Highwayman, Peel.
- Toby Higgins at The Whitehouse, Peel.
- Terence George at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- DJ Terry’s closing party at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Fully Grown Adults at Secret Pizza, Castletown.
- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey.
- Barefoot Revolution at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- Island Maiden at COOiL Bar, Ramsey.
- Foxtrap and Cubzoa and The Leaning at Noa Bakehouse, Douglas.
- Shoddy Waddy at The Manx Legion, Douglas.
- DJ Degsy at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- The Boneyard at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Voodoo Bandits at Jaks, Douglas.
- Ocean’s Avenue at 1886, Douglas.
Sunday
- Harvey Mushman at The Crosby, 2pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 2.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 7pm-10pm.
- Shades of Grey at The Railway, Douglas, 7pm.
Wednesday
- Jon Lightfield and Heikki Koistinen at The Sailors’ Shelter, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
Noble’s Fan Park
Tonight (Thursday): Toby Higgins, 5.30pm; DJ Joe Matthews, 7pm.
Tomorrow: Steve Nash, 5.30pm; DJ Cal Davies, 7pm.
Saturday: Tiger Boom, 4pm; DJ Henry Wood, 9pm.
Port Erin’s Colas beach stage:
Support act at 6pm, main act at 8pm.
Tonight (Thursday): Foxtrap
Tomorrow (Friday): Ocean’s Avenue.
Saturday: The Fossils.
Bushy’s TT Village
- Tonight (Thursday): Teresa McNulty, 4pm; The Shedmen, 6pm; The Boneyard, 8pm; 3 Million, 10pm.
- Tomorrow (Friday): Jamie Blackburn, 4pm; Francesca May, 6pm; Sunset Jet, 8pm; Fireball, 10pm.
- Saturday, June 10: Alex Harris, 4pm; Foxtrap, 6pm; Broken Rooster, 8pm; Buncha Skankers, 10pm