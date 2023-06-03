Tonight (Thursday)

- The Ballaghs at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 8.30pm.

- Joey Wylde at The Railway, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at The British, Douglas, 9pm.

- The Twisted Sisters at The Manx Legion, Douglas, 9pm.

- Francesca May at Bar Logo, Ramsey, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm.

- Harvey Mushman at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke and disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 11pm-1am.

- Jamie Blackburn at O’Donnells, Douglas.

- Red Hot Chilli Yessirs at Jaks, Douglas.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Joey Wylde at The Railway, Douglas.

- A Stone’s Throw at The Mitre, Ramsey.

- Cubzoa and The Leaning at COOiL Bar, Ramsey.

- Mother Funkers at Secret Pizza, Castletown.

- Penthouse Dive at The Whitestone, Ballasalla.

- The Bombardiers at The Highwayman, Peel.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm-7.30pm.

- Island Maiden at The Railway, Douglas, 7pm.

- DJ Allan Vannin at The British, Douglas, 7.30pm.

- Manx Punx presents Moder, Impulsive & Self Destructive, Half Naked Headline, Shady Acres and Croteau at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 7pm. Tickets £7.

- Foxtrap at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Trevor Nelson at The Crosby, 8.30pm-11pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Mines Tavern, Laxey, 9pm.

- DJ Lewis Parker at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- Manx Older Ravers present Bank Holiday Party Night with DJ Degsy at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

- Harvey Mushman at The Mitre, Kirk Michael, 9.30pm.

- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- The Getaways at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Scotty’s Karaoke at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

- Fully Grown Adults at The Albert, Port St Mary.

- The Boneyard at The Union, Castletown.

- Cubzoa and The Leaning at Secret Pizza, Castletown.

- Trevor Nelson at The Crosby.

- Shoddy Waddy at The Manx Legion, Douglas.

- DJ Karaoke and Disco at O’Donnells, Douglas.

- Bad Reputation at 1886, Douglas.

- Ideal Forgery at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Barefoot Revolution at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Sunset Jet at Jaks, Douglas.

Saturday

- Alan and Chalkie in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.

- Ideal Forgery and Elmo at The British, Douglas, 4pm, followed by Trevor Nelson at 8.30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 6pm.

- Steve Nash at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Fireball at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.

- Karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- Looney & The Vikings at The Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Ocean’s Avenue at 1886, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, from 10.45pm-2am.

- Powercut at The Highwayman, Peel.

- Toby Higgins at The Whitehouse, Peel.

- Terence George at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- DJ Terry’s closing party at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

- Fully Grown Adults at Secret Pizza, Castletown.

- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey.

- Barefoot Revolution at The Mitre, Ramsey.

- Island Maiden at COOiL Bar, Ramsey.

- Foxtrap and Cubzoa and The Leaning at Noa Bakehouse, Douglas.

- Shoddy Waddy at The Manx Legion, Douglas.

- DJ Degsy at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- The Boneyard at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Voodoo Bandits at Jaks, Douglas.

- Ocean’s Avenue at 1886, Douglas.

Sunday

- Harvey Mushman at The Crosby, 2pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Tynwald Inn, St John’s, 2.30pm.

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 7pm-10pm.

- Shades of Grey at The Railway, Douglas, 7pm.

Wednesday

- Jon Lightfield and Heikki Koistinen at The Sailors’ Shelter, Peel, 8pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

Noble’s Fan Park

Tonight (Thursday): Toby Higgins, 5.30pm; DJ Joe Matthews, 7pm.

Tomorrow: Steve Nash, 5.30pm; DJ Cal Davies, 7pm.

Saturday: Tiger Boom, 4pm; DJ Henry Wood, 9pm.

Port Erin’s Colas beach stage:

Support act at 6pm, main act at 8pm.

Tonight (Thursday): Foxtrap

Tomorrow (Friday): Ocean’s Avenue.

Saturday: The Fossils.

Bushy’s TT Village

- Tonight (Thursday): Teresa McNulty, 4pm; The Shedmen, 6pm; The Boneyard, 8pm; 3 Million, 10pm.

- Tomorrow (Friday): Jamie Blackburn, 4pm; Francesca May, 6pm; Sunset Jet, 8pm; Fireball, 10pm.

- Saturday, June 10: Alex Harris, 4pm; Foxtrap, 6pm; Broken Rooster, 8pm; Buncha Skankers, 10pm