Thursday (tonight)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Hannah Rebekah at The Monkey House, in Castletown, 7.30pm.
- Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman at the Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 7.30pm. Tickets from ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre
- Amore and Jenny Buttimore at Peel Centenary Centre Atholl Room, 8pm. Free entry but donations gratefully received.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Funky Friday karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, from 9pm to 1am.
- Manx Punx bring 138, Half Naked Headline and Motorlegs at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm-11.45pm.
- Awesome Party Band at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Brown Sugar at The Heron, Anagh Coar, 9.30pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.
- Karaoke at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Barefoot Revolution at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
Saturday
- The Complete Stone Roses with support from Dusty Plankton at The Outback, Douglas, 8pm. For tickets go to tinyurl.com/psp3c48p
- Brian Brough at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at The Manx Legion, Douglas, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm-midnight.
- DJ Lewis Parker at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-midnight.
- DJ, karaoke and disco at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- The Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Boneyard at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9.15pm.
- Brown Sugar at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Blank Canvas at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
-The Chris Winchester Band at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Toby Higgs at The Creek, Peel.
- Jukebox Night at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
-Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman at Peel Centenary Centre. Tickets (£15) from centenarycentre.com
Sunday
- Traditional music session for learners at The Heron, Douglas, 4pm-6pm. All instruments welcome.
- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 6pm-9pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Manxical Mystery Tour, Beatles tribute band, at 7.30pm.
Wednesday
- Babs Killey in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.