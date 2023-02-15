Thursday (tonight)

- Lollypops & Moptops at the Gaiety Theatre, 7.30pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Dreadmann presents Nicki Naden with Cole at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Toby Higgs at Jaks, Douglas, 6pm-8pm.

- Hannah Rebekah at The Monkey House, in Castletown, 7.30pm.

- Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman at the Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 7.30pm. Tickets from ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre

- Amore and Jenny Buttimore at Peel Centenary Centre Atholl Room, 8pm. Free entry but donations gratefully received.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Funky Friday karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, from 9pm to 1am.

- Manx Punx bring 138, Half Naked Headline and Motorlegs at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- David Castro at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm-11.45pm.

- Awesome Party Band at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Brown Sugar at The Heron, Anagh Coar, 9.30pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.

- Karaoke at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Barefoot Revolution at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

Saturday

- The Complete Stone Roses with support from Dusty Plankton at The Outback, Douglas, 8pm. For tickets go to tinyurl.com/psp3c48p

- Brian Brough at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at The Manx Legion, Douglas, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm-midnight.

- DJ Lewis Parker at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-midnight.

- DJ, karaoke and disco at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- David Castro at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.

- The Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- The Boneyard at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9.15pm.

- Brown Sugar at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Blank Canvas at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

-The Chris Winchester Band at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Toby Higgs at The Creek, Peel.

- Jukebox Night at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.

-Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman at Peel Centenary Centre. Tickets (£15) from centenarycentre.com

Sunday

- Traditional music session for learners at The Heron, Douglas, 4pm-6pm. All instruments welcome.

- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 6pm-9pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Manxical Mystery Tour, Beatles tribute band, at 7.30pm.

Wednesday

- Babs Killey in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.